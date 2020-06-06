Sri Guru Hargobind Ji Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish 425th Parkash Purab With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Sri Guru Hargobind Ji Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Guru Hargobind Sahib Prakash Jayanti 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers: The occasion of Guru Hargobind Sahib Prakash Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, the 6th Guru of Sikhs. The festival of Guru Hargobind Sahib Prakash Ji is on June 6, i.e. today, Saturday. It is also the 425th Parkash Purab. The event is celebrated with much zeal and joy by the people of Sikh community across the world. People exchange warm Guru Hargobind Sahib Prakash Jayanti festive greetings with their loved ones on this auspicious day. If you are looking for the popular collection of Guru Hargobind Sahib Prakash Utsav 2020 images and HD wallpapers, then you have arrived at the right place. In this article we bring you, the best collection of Guru Hargobind Sahib Prakash Jayanti 2020 wishes and messages that are free to download. Wish 425th Parkash Purab with WhatsApp Stickers and GIF greetings on the auspicious day to your near ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings on Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Prakash Jayanti 2020.

Sri Guru Hargobind Ji Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Panj Pyaale Pan Peer Chhattam Baitha Gur Bhaari, Miri Piri De Maalik, Chheve Nanak, Sahib Shri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji De Parkash Purab Diyan Kotaan Kot Vadhaiyaan

Sri Guru Hargobind Ji Photo (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Sri Guru Hargobind Ji Bless You With Happiness and Health.

Prakash Utsav Sri Guru Hargobind Ji Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Miri Piri De Malak Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji De Parkash Purab Di Aap Sab Nu Lakh Lakh Vadhai Hove

How to Download Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Prakash Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like all other festivals, WhatsApp has unveiled many festive greetings via stickers to observe the respective event. To download latest collection of WhatsApp Stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app, or simply click HERE.

Guru Hargobind Sahib was the 6th Guru of Sikhs, who became Guru after the death of his father Guru Arjan at the hands of Mughal Emperor Jahangir. Hargobind Sahib was only 11-years-old at the time. He is also widely regarded as ‘The Sixth Master’, ‘Saccha Paatshah’, and ‘The Master of Miri Piri’ by the followers of Sikh religion.

Sri Guru Har Gobind Sahib is one of the most popular figures in Sikh history. He is popularly known for constructing the Akal Takhat. He is credited to introduce military training and warfare. He left behind an unmatched legacy as a Sikh Guru.

Sri Guru Har Gobind Sahib is one of the most popular figures in Sikh history. He is popularly known for constructing the Akal Takhat. He is credited to introduce military training and warfare. He left behind an unmatched legacy as a Sikh Guru.