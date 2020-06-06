Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2020 Wishes in Punjabi, Messages & HD Images to Celebrate the Sixth Sikh Guru’s Birth Anniversary

Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav (File Image)

Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji is the sixth Nanak or Sikh Guru of the ten Gurus. Hargobind Ji was just 11 when he attained the title of Guru on June 11, 1606, after his father Guru Arjan Dev was executed by the Mughal emperor Jahangir. Guru Hargobind Ji is also known as 'Miri Piri Ka Malik' among the devotees as he carried two swords of Miri and Piri (temporal power and spiritual authority). Meanwhile, Guru Hargobind Sahib Prakash Utsav 2020 will be celebrated on June 06 in India. Devotees observe the day by remembering the influential figure by exchanging wishes and festive greetings of the day. This is why we bring you a collection of Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2020 Wishes in Punjabi, Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2020 Wishes in Punjabi, Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav Greetings, Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Images, Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji History, Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Pic, Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Parkash Purab, Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Parkash Purab 2020 and more. Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib ji 425th Parkash Purab: Remembering Sixth Guru of Sikhs, Who Pioneered Concept of 'Miri Piri', on His Birth Anniversary.

Guru Hargobind Ji is known to have built Akal Takht (seat of power) in 1608. It is one of the five Takhts of the Sikhs. Guru Hargobind Ji is also credited with starting the military tradition in Sikhism. He did so to fight against the Mughals. It is reported that Guru Hargobind Ji served the longest tenure as a Guru which lasted 37 years, nine months and three days. He had three wives Mata Damodari, Mata Nanaki and Mata Mahadevi and had children from all of them. Guru Hargobind Ji's eldest sons from the first wife died during his lifetime. Guru Tegh Bahadur, his son from Mata Nanaki, became the ninth Sikh Guru.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Miri Piri De Malak Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji De Parkash Purab Di Aap Sab Nu Lakh Lakh Vadhai Hove.

Guru Hargobind Ji fought three battles against the Mughal forces during Shah Jahan's rule. Guru Hargobind Ji died in Kiratpur, Punjab. His grandson Guru Har Rai became the seventh Sikh Guru to continue his legacy. On Guru Hargobind Sahib Prakash Utsav Sikhs offer prayers and seek blessings of the Guru.