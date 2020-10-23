Subho Maha Saptami 2020 Wishes & HD Images: The festival of Durga Puja 2020 is being celebrated right now. While the festival of Navratri is ongoing, Durga Pujo is more enthusiastically celebrated by people of the Bengali community. Durga Puja 2020 began October 22 with Subho Sasthi, it will continue until October 25 when Vijayadashami will be observed. Durga Visarjan will take place the next day. Each day of Durga Puja is celebrated in much enthusiasm and it is a great time for friends and family bonding and Maha Saptami 2020 is no different. People send out Subho Saptami 2020 greetings, Subho Saptami images and Maha Saptami messages if they cannot meet them in person. If you are also among the people looking for Maha Saptami messages, greetings, images, GIF or SMS, we have got a beautiful collection for you.

Different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped on each day of Navratri. People also dress up in specific colours which match the saree of Maa Durga. The seventh day or the Maha Saptami worships Goddess Kalaratri, said to be the fiercest form of the Goddess. Given below we have a beautiful collection of Durga Saptami messages, greetings, HD photos of Maa Durga, WhatsApp images and GIFs.

Durga Saptami 2020 Messages

Message reads: Let the festive embrace you and your loved ones on this happy occasion…. Wishing you a blessed and prosperous Maha Saptami 2020!

Message reads: Maha Saptami humein yaad dilate hain satya ki shakti ki aur prerna dete hain ki hum sada satya ki raah par chalien….. Is paavan parv ki shubh kamnayein! Subho Maha Saptami 2020!

Message reads: On the pious occasion, I wish that Maa Durga bestow you and your family with fame, glory, happiness, health and good fortune….. Subho Maha Saptami 2020!

Message reads: During Mahasaptami Puja Aarti I shall pray for the wellbeing of you and your loved ones… Subho Maha Saptami 2020!

How to Download Subho Saptami WhatsApp Stickers?

The inclusion of WhatsApp stickers into the messaging application is another way of sending across messages for any festival. Stickers are fun and help you send wishes on just a click of the button. You too can download special festive stickers from the Play Store and wish everyone. Download these Durga Puja stickers for free and send them via the messaging application.

We hope the above collection of Happy Durga Puja and Happy Maha Saptami messages help you to send your festive greetings of the day. We at LatestLY also wish you a very happy Durga Puja and Maha Durga Saptami.

