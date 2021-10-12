Maha Saptami 2021 will be observed on October 12, Tuesday. It is the seventh day of the waxing moon called Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin according to the Hindu Calendar. We bring you a collection of Subho Maha Saptami 2021 messages, Happy Maha Saptami images, Subho Saptami greetings, Maha Saptami 2021 HD wallpapers, Durga Maa photos, Subho Maha Saptami WhatsApp status, and more to send to your family and friends.

Saptami means seven in Sanskrit. Therefore, seventh day of Navratri is known as Maha Saptami. The battle between Goddess Durga and Mahishasura began on this day. The battle ended on 10th day, i.e., Vijay Dashami. This battle marks the victory of good over evil. On this day, people circulate messages depicting Goddess Durga’s victory. You can also send the same from our collection of WhatsApp stickers, HD wallpapers and GIF Images. Kolkata Knight Riders Wish Fans on the Occasion of Subho Maha Saptami.

According to a legend, lord Rama prayed to Goddess Durga before his battle with Ravan who abducted his wife Sita. 100 blue lotus flowers, called Neel Kamal were required for this puja, but he could find only 99. To complete the Puja, Lord Rama plucked out his own eye which was blue in colour, to show his intense devotion to Goddess Durga. Observing his honest devotion, goddess Durga blessed him and Lord Rama ended up winning the war with Ravana. This battle also started on the seventh day in the month of Ashwin, therefore there are multiple celebrations on Saptami. We at LatestLY, have bought together messages that you can send on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and SMS to celebrate the win on Lord Rama over Ravana and Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. WhatsApp Messages & Status, SMS, GIFs and Facebook Cover Photos to Wish Subho Maha Saptami.

Durga Puja Is the Blessed Time of the Year, It Is the Time To Rejoice in the Glories of Maa Durga. Wishing You a Very Happy Maha Saptami, Jai Mata Di!

May Maa Durga Bestow You and Your Family With 9 Forms of Blessings, Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment. Happy Maha Saptami.

Flowers Bloom in Steps; Glad You Got So Much; Never Face Sufferings; This Is How We Wish You a Happy Maha Saptami. Happy Maha Saptami!

May the Festive Bless Your Life With Lots of Joy and Health, May It Further Enrich You With Lots of Peace and Wealth. Happy Maha Saptami.

Sending My Warm Wishes for a Happy Maha Saptami! That Brings You Good Fortune and Success. May Goddess Durga Shower Her Choicest Blessings on You Today and Forever.

Various pandals are setup during the last five days of Durga Puja. In the pandal, people decorate the idols of Maa Durga, singing and dancing events are organised, Ram Leela is played or enacted and people relish delicious foods as well. Though, there might be some restrictions this year due to COVID 19 pandemic, but that won’t lower down the spirits of the festival. Wish you all a happy Maha Saptami 2021!

