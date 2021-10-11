Subho Sasthi 2021! The festival of Navratri is considered very holy and super fun as well. The festival sees, different forms of Maa Durga worshiped in a different ways every day of the nine-night festival. These forms of Maa Durga holds special significance. Special importance has been given in the legends to the worship of Maa Katyayani. The fifth day of Navaratri is dedicated to Maa Katyayani. Legends also say that Goddess Katyayani killed Mahishasura who was an Asura. For this reason, Maa Katyayani is said to be the destroyer of demons, and sinners. To celebrate the day perfectly, you might need some Sasthi pujo greetings to send to your near ones and we have your back in this case. We have for you Subho Sasthi 2021 wishes in Bengali, Subho Sasthi images, HD wallpapers, Durga Maa photos, Maha Sasthi 2021 greetings. These Subho Sasthi messages, Happy Durga Puja wishes, greetings and GIF images are perfect for the Instagram and Facebook captions.

Sharad Navratri is one of the major festivals of Hindus which is also known as Durga Puja. It is believed that in these nine days, whoever worships Maa Durga with a true heart, all their wishes can be fulfilled. This festival tells that no matter how big the lie, hate or sin is, in the end the victory belongs to the truth. Maa Katyayani has four arms and rides in on a lion. Maa Katyayani holds a sword in one hand and a lotus flower in the other. Along with this, in both the other hands, there is Varamudra and Abhayamudra. Worshiping Mother Katyayani on the Shashthi Tithi of Navratri in the evening hours is considered extremely auspicious. To spread positivity and happiness, we have for you Subho Sasthi 2021 wishes in Bengali, Happy Durga Puja 2021 messages, Facebook greetings and wishes, perfect for sending to your near ones.

Since the festive positivity is in the air, we hope that Subho Sasthi 2021 brings in good luck in your life. These wishes, images, GIFs and WhatsApp stickers will surely spread a smile on your loved ones' faces as you wish them on this pujo. Navratri falls twice a year, which are known as Chaitra Navratri and Shard Navratri. While Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu year, Shardiya Navratri signifies the victory of Dharma over unrighteousness and truth over untruth.

