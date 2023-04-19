A solar eclipse will be seen across Australia and Southeast Asia on April 20, 2023, as the Moon crosses the Sun. The short path, which runs from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, is where the eclipse, during which the Moon completely obscures the Sun's disc, can be seen. The curvature of the Earth increases the distance between the Moon and the observer at either end of this route. In that case, the Moon is too tiny to completely obscure the Sun. Ningaloo Eclipse 2023 Date and Live Streaming Time Online: Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse To Trigger Total Darkness and 'Ring of Fire' Globally.

As a result, the eclipse will appear annular in these areas (above the ocean), where the Sun forms a ring around the Moon. A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon is between the Earth and the Sun and all three celestial bodies are in alignment. A partial solar eclipse occurs when the solar disc is partially blocked by the lunar disc. During a solar eclipse, "avoid cooking or eating" or "as soon as the solar eclipse is through", "take a bath before cooking", "When there is a solar eclipse, stay indoors." Have you ever heard such guidelines? Will Surya Grahan 2023 Be Visible in India? Solar Eclipse Date and Time – Know About the First Solar Eclipse of the Year.

For this cosmic phenomenon, we have all the information we need right here. Such warnings must have been mentioned to you at some point in the past. You can be one of those people who follow these, or maybe not, but what underlies these notions? We have for you some of the best dos and don'ts during a solar eclipse:

Solar Eclipse Dos

1) Using the appropriate filter, such as aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14, or projecting the image of the Sun using a telescope onto a whiteboard, is the safest approach to seeing the solar eclipse.

2) NASA recommends eye protection during a solar eclipse before even glancing up at the sky.

3) While the eclipse is happening, turn on your headlights.

4) During a solar eclipse, meditate! While regularly practising meditation, especially in the morning, is a beneficial practice, it is especially suggested to do so during a solar eclipse.

5) After the solar eclipse is through, eat freshly prepared food. It's likely that the contaminated leftover food during the eclipse will absorb the damaging solar radiation.

Solar Eclipse Don'ts

1) Regular sunglasses should never be used in place of solar viewing or eclipse glasses.

2) Avoid taking pictures of the eclipse with your camera. The Sun's powerful rays have the potential to injure your eyes if you are not wearing the proper eyewear.

3) If you are not present to watch your children, keep them away from eclipse-watching areas.

4) The temple's doors are kept closed when the unlucky time (Sutak) begins after 12 hours after the start of the solar eclipse. During this period, no acts of worship, prayer, or visits from God are performed.

The next solar eclipse that India will be able to see is anticipated to take place on August 2, 2027. A total solar eclipse will occur. It will appear to be a partial solar eclipse from every corner of the nation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2023 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).