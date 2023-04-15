The first solar eclipse of the year, one of the most important celestial events, will occur on Thursday, April 20. The day is also known as ‘Surya Grahan’ in India. This year, the first solar eclipse will occur during Vaishakh Amavasya, which is the new moon day of the Hindu month of Vaishakh. This will be visible from different parts of the world, except India. According to the Indian astrological calendar, the first solar eclipse of 2023 on April 20 will begin at 07:04 AM and end at 12:29 PM. Since the solar eclipse on April 20 won’t be visible in India, the sutak time will not be applicable. In 2023, there will be a total of four eclipses, two of which will be solar, and the two others will be lunar eclipses.

Surya Grahan 2023 date in India and Sutak Time

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the Sun for a viewer on Earth. The first solar eclipse of 2023 will be on Thursday, April 20, but India won't be able to witness it. The places where the solar eclipse will be seen include Australia, the Pacific Ocean, East and South Asia, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean. Since India will not witness the solar eclipse on April 20, the sutak period will not be applicable.

It is a hybrid eclipse, with portions of its path near sunrise and sunset as annular. The eclipse will be visible in the North West Cape peninsula and Barrow Island in Western Australia, eastern parts of East Timor, Damar Island and parts of the province of Papua in Indonesia. The hybrid solar eclipse, also known as the ‘annual ring of fire’ eclipse, will only be seen for a few seconds in the Indian and Pacific oceans. It will not be visible anywhere on land. Astronomical Events 2023 Dates: Get Full Calendar of Major Celestial Events for Free Download Online.

The second solar eclipse will occur on October 14, 2023, and it will be visible from India. The Sutak period will be applicable during this solar eclipse. It is believed that several zodiac signs will have the effect of the eclipse. As per beliefs, making donations during the Solar eclipse of 2023 reduces the ill effects of the event. People can recite the Surya Ashtakam Stotra or chant the Aditya Hriday Strota to wear off the negative consequences of the eclipse.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).