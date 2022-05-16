Teacher’s Day is celebrated on the day of May 15th in Mexico, every year. This day is used to pay tribute and honour all those who teach and educate us daily for a better future. This commemoration includes those who work in educational institutions and other centres that are responsible for providing knowledge and guidance. The date May 16th is observed as Teacher's Day in Malaysia because on the same day in 1956, the Federal Legislative Council of the Federation of Malaya endorsed the Razak Report, one of four reports of the Education Committee regarding education in Malaysia. To mark the day, search engine giant Google created an animated doodle and microblogging site Twitter also celebrated all the hard-working and dedicated teachers.

Teacher’s Day 2022 In Mexico Google Doodle

Teacher's Day In Malaysia Greetings

Happy Teachers Day to all Teachers out there 🥳🥰😍 jiào shī jié kuài lè Happy Teacher's Day Kindly click below link for class detailshttps://t.co/y6S3Vi0FkB' (Malaysian Only)https://t.co/ewKnGXLNOo' (International Only) #teachersday#happyteachersday#thankyou pic.twitter.com/7kPhMvNOhK — Wani Laoshi (@LaoshiWani) May 16, 2022

Happy Teacher's Day 2022

Teacher's Day 2022 Wishes

Big shout out to those who have taught us, and those who are brave enough to decide to teach! 🍎 Happy Teacher's Day! 🍎#DiaDelMaestro#TeachersDaypic.twitter.com/TZEhyyKHxU — Estudiantes LEI 🦉🌈💜 (@SoyLEIUnison) May 15, 2022

Teacher's Day 2022 Messages

Dear teachers, Thanks for making me what I am today. Happy Teachers’ Day — narcosis_69 (@69Narcosis) May 16, 2022

Teacher's Day 2022 Pictures

If you live in a country that celebrates teachers today…Happy Teacher’s Day. If you don’t, happy Teacher’s day as well! It should always be Teachers’ Day! 😂 pic.twitter.com/GeJCs44puv — Mario Herrera (@MarioELT) May 15, 2022

