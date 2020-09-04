Happy Teachers' Day 2020, Ma'am! Shikshak Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye, Sir! Teachers' Day in India is celebrated annually on September 5. The day was chosen to honour former president and one of the greatest teachers, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was born on this day in 1888. India has been observing Teachers' Day on September 5 since 1962. So, what happens on Teachers' Day? Well, the day is all about celebrating teachers, their role and immense contribution to the society. Students honour their teachers for being the guiding force in their lives. From planning sweet surprises to sending heartfelt messages, there are so many way to make your teachers feel extra special on the day. One of the best and classic ways is to wish them with sweetest messages and greetings. LatestLY is happy to help. We bring you a collection of new Teachers' Day images, Teachers' Day 2020 HD wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, best quotes about teachers, memorable captions for Instagram, Facebook status, WhatsApp status video and more for free download online. Teachers' Day 2020 Greetings Cards and Messages: Cute Hand-Made Notes to Give Customised Gifts to Your Favourite Mentors (Watch DIY Videos)

The idea to celebrate or designate a special day to teachers was first thought of in the 19th century. Different countries have different Teachers' Day also written as Teacher's Day with its own history and significance. India celebrates Teachers' Day or Shikshak Diwas on September 5 to honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary. The second President of India believed that "teachers should be the best minds in the country". Meanwhile, World Teachers' Day is observed on October 5 annually to commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. It sets a benchmark for the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions. Most countries commemorate Teachers' Day on October 5.

Students of all age groups, be it school kids or collegegoers or even those former students who might have graduated from schools/colleges but remain a student in front of their favourite teachers look forward to the day in India. This year, special Teachers' Day celebrations at schools and colleges will not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic. Dropping by your teacher(s)' residential places is also not advisable. Instead, you can plan virtual celebrations and rely on the evergreen way of sending sweetest greetings to your teachers and mentors. Teachers’ Day 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Social Media Shoutout to Adorable Video Messages, 5 Ways to Thank and Celebrate Your Educators Amid the Pandemic.

As we near September 5, people have gotten busy searching for latest Teachers' Day images, Teachers' Day wishes, Teachers' Day quotes, Teachers' Day cards, Teachers' Day images 2020, Teachers' Day images with quotes, Teachers' Day images download, Teachers' Day images with quotes in Hindi, Teachers' Day images for WhatsApp free download, Teachers' Day wishes in English, Teachers' Day wishes images, Teachers' Day wishes for science teacher, Teachers' Day wishes to teachers, and more.

Teachers' Day 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Teacher, Wishing You the Best in Life. Wishing You a Happy Teacher’s Day 2020!

Teachers' Day 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Was Slow. Your Are Understanding. I Caught With the Rest. Thinking Teaches You Are My Best. Happy Teachers' Day 2020!

Happy Teachers' Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Madam/ Sir, You Are the Building Block of My Under-Constructed life. Thanks for Being There. Happy Teachers’ Day 2020!

Teachers' Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Teaching Me How to Read and Write, for Guiding Me to Distinguish Between What Is Wrong and What Is Right. For Allowing Me to Dream and Soar as a Kite, Thank You for Being My Friend, Mentor and Light. Happy Teachers' Day 2020!

Happy Teachers' Day 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Teachers' Day 2020

Teachers' Day 2020 Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Keep Calm and Study Because I Know I Have a Teacher to Guide. Happy Teachers’ Day 2020!

Apart from wishing your teacher on September 5, you can also send them handmade greeting cards. You can design e-greeting cards as well and inbox it to them. Plan with other students and batchmates and throw a cute surprise party over Zoom calls. Jog your mind, and think of amazing ways to celebrate the special day with your teachers. Meanwhile, LatestLY wishes all the teachers in India, a very Happy Teachers' Day 2020!

