Telangana Formation Day, or just Telangana Day, is a state public holiday commemorating the formation of the state of Telangana. It is observed every year on June 2. And to celebrate Telangana Formation Day 2022, here's a collection of special Telangana Day wishes in Telugu along with greetings, messages, WhatsApp status, SMS, Facebook quotes, images, HD wallpapers and a lot more. Telangana Formation Day 2022 Date & History: Know Significance and Celebrations Related to Telangana Day.

Telangana Formation Day is celebrated by organising formal events across the state. The Chief Minister of Telangana hoists the national flag, and a ceremonial parade is held at the parade grounds. It is a day to celebrate the history and traditions of Telangana. As you celebrate Telangana Formation Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, and HD wallpapers and SMS.

The Congress working committee passed a resolution to recommend the formation of a separate Telangana state on July 1 2013. The parliament of India passed the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 in February for the formation of Telangana state, comprising ten districts from north-western Andhra Pradesh. The state was officially formed on June 2 2014. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

On this day, the state-sponsored events and celebrations for four days. Telangana state awards in different fields are presented at various events. Telangana food events are organised at hotels, and cultural events are held at Ravindra Bharathi auditorium. Here are messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Telangana Formation Day 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpaper and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Telangana Formation Day 2022!

