Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated by people of different countries thanking God for all the goodness in their lives. It is observed on the fourth Thursday in November. Thanksgiving 2020 falls on November 26. Americans gather together on this day for feasting with family members. Turkey is the key dish of the observance and is widely loved by people. As Thanksgiving 2020 approaches, we bring to you some interesting facts about the observance. From historical to religious, Thanksgiving has evolved over the years. Roast Turkey to Pumpkin Pie, How to Prepare All the Traditional Favourites on Turkey Day.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on various dates in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Liberia, and the sub-national entities Leiden, Norfolk Island, and the inhabited territories of the United States. Thanksgiving may have originally had a religious significance but now it is more of a secular holiday. WhatsApp Stickers, Hike GIF Images, SMS, Quotes, Photos and Captions to Send Happy Thanksgiving Greetings.

The first Thanksgiving was celebrated in 1621 with 50 Pilgrims, 90 Wampanoag Indians. It lasted three days and historians believe that only five women were present.

Seems Turkey was not on the menu at the first Thanksgiving. Instead, duck, goose, oysters, lobster, eel, and fish were served, alongside pumpkins and cranberries.

Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday on October 3, 1863.

Sarah Josepha Hale, the woman who wrote 'Mary Had A Little Lamb,' wrote letters to Lincoln for 17 years to make Thanksgiving a national holiday.

The history of U.S. presidents pardoning turkeys differs with historians. Harry Truman is often credited with being the first president to pardon a turkey, but that’s not quite true. He was the first to receive a ceremonial turkey from the National Turkey Federation which he had for dinner.

John F. Kennedy was the first to let a Thanksgiving turkey go, followed by Richard Nixon who sent his turkey to a petting zoo. George H.W. Bush is the president who formalised the turkey pardoning tradition in 1989.

The average number of calories consumed on Thanksgiving is 4,500.

In 1876, the tradition of football on Thanksgiving began with a game between Yale and Princeton. The first NFL games were played on Thanksgiving in 1920.

Americans living across countries travel to their homeland for Thanksgiving. People prefer to spend the holiday with their family and play football. We wish everyone celebrating the observance a Happy Thanksgiving.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).