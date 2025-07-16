The Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is an annual Catholic celebration held on July 16. This day honours the Blessed Virgin Mary under the title of 'Our Lady of Mount Carmel', the patroness of the Carmelite Order. The Carmelite Order was the only religious order to be started in the Crusader States. This annual event marks the appearance of Virgin Mary to Carmelite Saint Simon Stock on July 16, 1251. It is said to have originated on Mount Carmel in present-day Israel during the late 12th and early 13th centuries. The Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel 2025 falls on Wednesday, July 16. When Is Christmas 2025? Know Christmas Day Date, Origin and Significance To Celebrate the Holiday Season.

Mount Carmel is a mountain range in Israel, and it is considered sacred as people believe it to be a holy mountain where Jesus Christ lived as a child. The feast commemorates the Virgin Mary's patronage of the order and her protection. In this article, let’s know more about the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

The Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel 2025 Date

The Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel 2025 falls on Wednesday, July 16.

The Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel History

As per historical records, the first Carmelites were Christian hermits living on Mount Carmel in the Holy Land during the late 12th till mid-13th century. It is said that they built in the midst of their hermitages a chapel which they dedicated to the Blessed Virgin, whom they conceived of in chivalric terms as the "Lady of the place."

Our Lady of Mount Carmel was adopted in the 19th century as the patron saint of Chile. After the 15th century, popular devotion to Our Lady of Mount Carmel has centred on the Scapular of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, also known as the Brown Scapular. The liturgical feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is celebrated on July 16.

The Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Significance

The Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is an important global event that is celebrated by the Catholic community around the world. This annual event is particularly popular in Italy, Spain, Latin America, and among Catholic communities in the Philippines and the United States.

According to tradition, the Virgin Mary appeared to St. Simon Stock, a Carmelite priest, in 1251 and gave him the scapular as a sign of her favour. She promised spiritual blessings to those who wear it devoutly. The feast is marked by masses, processions, church services, novenas, and the blessing and distribution of scapulars.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 06:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).