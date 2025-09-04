Thiruvonam is an annual harvest and cultural festival celebrated mostly by the people of Kerala. The occasion is traditionally associated with the legend of the Asura King Mahabali, who once ruled Kerala, returning each year to visit his people. Thiruvonam is a major annual event for Keralites, and it is the official festival of the state and includes a spectrum of cultural events. The Onam day is decided based on the Solar Calendar and is celebrated in the Chingam month on the Malayalam Solar Calendar. This year, Thiruvonam falls on Friday, September 5, 2025. While we celebrate Thiruvonam 2025, many people ask if the Thiruvonam nakshatra is good, so here we have all your queries answered! Thiruvonam 2025 Date: When Is Onam Main Day? Know Malayalam Calendar Timings, Significance and Key Rituals of Kerala’s Grandest Festival.

Thiruvonam Nakshatra, also known as Shravana Nakshatra, is considered a very good and auspicious nakshatra in the Hindu calendar. It is said to be associated with Lord Vishnu and is linked to qualities such as wisdom, wealth, honesty, and strong familial devotion. It holds great significance during the Onam festival in Kerala. It is believed that King Mahabali visits his people on this day, and celebrations include feasting, Pookalam, Vallamkali and worshipping the Lord. Thiruvonam 2025 Songs’ Playlist: Traditional Onam Songs and Melodic Malayalam Hits for a Joyful Celebration (Watch Videos).

In Kerala, the celebrations of Onam start on Atham day, the day when Atham Nakshatra prevails and continue for 10 days till Thiruvonam day. As per religious beliefs, the Thiruvonam Nakshatra is one of the auspicious nakshatras for beginning important activities, especially related to learning, career growth, religious rituals, and family functions. Hence, in Kerala, the Onam festival is celebrated during Thiruvonam Nakshatra, highlighting its sacredness and prosperity aspect.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

