Thiruvonam is the culmination of the Onam festival that is marked across Kerala with much fervour and enthusiasm. While the ten-day Onam festival began on August 26, the celebration of Thiruvonam, which is the last day of the festival, will fall on September 5. Every year, on the occasion of Thiruvonam, people dress up in colourful clothes, decorate their homes with pookolams and prepare lavish feasts for the mighty king Mahabali. As we prepare to celebrate Thiruvonam 2025 on September 5, here is everything you need to know about this festival.

When is Thiruvonam 2025?

Thiruvonam will be marked on September 5. The celebration depends on the sighting of the Thiruvonam nakshatra during the Malayalam month of Chingam. The Thiruvonam Nakshathram begins at 11:44 PM on September 04, 2025, and will continue until 11:38 PM on September 05, 2025. The celebration commemorates the appearance of Vamana, the avatar of Vishnu, and the subsequent homecoming of the legendary Emperor Mahabali.

Significance of Thiruvonam

King Mahabali was a great and righteous king of South India. The celebration of Thiruvonam is focused on helping people to know his story, reiterate the way that Lord Vishnu tested King Mahabali and was immensely appeased and the return of King Mahabali to his kingdom every year. It is believed that King Mahabali visits his people on the day of Onam, and people decorate their homes, prepare lavish meals and celebrate this day with happiness and fervour to celebrate the life and works of this king.

While the Onam festival traditionally lasts for 10 days, there are some days of Onam which are considered to be more important. The festivities of Onam begin on the day in Chingam where the Atham Nakshatra prevails and go on for ten days. We hope that the celebration of Onam 2025 brings with it the love, light and prosperity that you deserve.

