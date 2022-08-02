Tulsidas Jayanti is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the great saint and poet, Goswami Tulsidas. He is believed to be the incarnation of Maharishi Valmiki, who wrote the original version of Ramayana in the Sanskrit language. Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated seven days after Shravan Amavasya in North India. Tulsidas Jayanti 2022 will be observed on August 4, Thursday. As you look forward to celebrating Tulsidas' 525th birth anniversary, here's everything that you must know about the date, significance and celebrations of Tulsidas Jayanti. Here's more on a historic day, which celebrates the birthday of the revered author of Sri Ramcharitmanas.

Who was Goswami Tulsidas?

He is the author of one of the greatest works of Hindu literature, Sri Ramcharitmanas. It is the Awadhi version of Ramayana, which can be read by scholars and ordinary people. He is believed to have met Lord Hanuman, who helped him compose the holy book. Subsequently, it's also known that he met Lord Rama too. Tulsidas, who played a significant role in developing the Hindi language, authored twelve books. He also started the tradition of Ramlila plays, a theatre adaptation of Ramayana. His other notable contribution is the composition of Hanuman Chalisa, the prayer dedicated to Lord Hanuman. August 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is Tulsidas Jayanti 2022?

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Tulsidas was born on the seventh day of the Shukla Paksha in Sawan Maas. It is also called the Shravan Shukla Paksha Saptami Tithi. Tulsidas Jayanti 2022 will fall on August 4, Thursday. The 525th birth anniversary of the great author will be observed with complete devotion across the country. The Saptami Tithi of Tulsidas Jayanti 2022 will begin on 05:40 AM on August 4, Thursday and will end on 05:06 AM on August 5, Friday. Five Lesser-Known Facts About Goswami Tulsidas or ‘Rambola’

Tulsidas Jayanti 2022 Significance and Celebrations

Tulsidas is a legendary figure who developed Hindi literature with his notable writings and contributions. People remember the historical author on his birth anniversary by reading and reciting his poems, hymns, books and other religious texts. Numerous seminars are also held to highlight the importance of literature and commemorate Saint Tulsidas on his birthday. Ramcharitmanas is also read in the temples of Lord Hanuman and Lord Rama. People also indulge in charitable contributions, making donations to Brahmins, and offering food and clothes to the poor community. So, celebrate the momentous day by remembering Tulsidas and his great beneficence of knowledge and wisdom that has been fruitful for all the generations to date. We wish you a very Happy Tulsidas Jayanti 2022!

