Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2021 Wishes: It will be the 70th foundation day of Uttar Pradesh on January 24, this year. However, UP Foundation Day's official celebrations began only from 2017, after the recommendation of the then UP Governor Ram Naik. There are several functions organised across the state by the government to commemorate the occasion. People, too, join in the celebrations and convey their regards through popular UP Foundation Day wishes and greetings. If you are an Uttar Pradesh resident and are looking for some of the most popular Uttar Pradesh Diwas messages, you have reached the right place. At LatestLY, we bring you the newest collection of Uttar Pradesh Day 2021 wishes and greetings which you will love to share it with your loved ones. Yogi Adityanath To Launch ‘Udyam Sarathi App’ for Self-Employment, Job Industry on UP Diwas.

On this date in 1950, the United Provinces of Oudh, Agra and nearby provinces were combined into one state and renamed as Uttar Pradesh. The state has a glorious and past and rich history. People can use these top-trending UP Foundation Day 2021 wishes and greetings to their friends, family, colleagues, etc. through WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram, Telegram, Signal, Hike, and other social messaging platforms.

Uttar Pradesh is the second largest state in India, after Rajasthan. In terms of population, it is the most populous state in the country. If you are an avid social media user, you can upload these HD Uttar Pradesh Day 2021 greetings on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest as well.

In the year 2000, another state, i.e., Uttarakhand, was carved out from Uttar Pradesh. There are over 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh. Different cultures, communities, and traditions are one of the many strengths of the state. If you want to celebrate the occasion of UP Foundation Day 2021, you can send these latest Uttar Pradesh Diwas wishes via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes as well.

People looking for UP Foundation Day 2021 videos need not worry either. All they have to do is download these beautiful Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2021 HD greetings and convert them using a relevant app. With this, you can wish people 'Happy UP Foundation Day 2021' on Instagram Reels, Facebook and WhatsApp stories, Moj, Roposo, Chingari, and other popular apps as well.

Here's a look at the latest and most popular collection of UP Foundation Day 2021 wishes and greetings you would love to share on this historic day.

Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings to the People of Uttar Pradesh on Their State Foundation Day.

Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: WhatsApp Message Reads: Samast Deshvasiyon Ko Uttar Pradesh Diwas Ki Hardik Badhai Aur Shubhkamnayen

Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Uttar Pradesh Sthapna Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings to the People of Uttar Pradesh – A Land of Cultural and Religious Diversities on Its Statehood Day. Happy Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day.

Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Best Wishes to the People of Uttar Pradesh on the 71st Foundation Day of Uttar Pradesh. Happy UP Diwas

As January 24 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy UP Foundation Day 2021. We hope you have a wonderful time celebrating and cherishing the glorious past and achievements of the state. Do share these amazing Uttar Pradesh Diwas greetings with your loved ones, and make them feel special.

