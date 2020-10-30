Valmiki Jayanti 2020: The observance of Valmiki Jayanti is one of the most significant religious occasions for the people of the Hindu community. The occasion is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great sage, saint, and author, Maharishi Valmiki. He is also popularly known as ‘Aadi Kavi’ by the devotees. For people who do not know about Maharishi Valmiki, he is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana. People of north India celebrate the occasion as ‘Pragat Diwas’ as well. If you are looking for more information about Valmiki Jayanti 2020 – its date, puja timing, rituals, and significance, and more, then you have arrived at the right spot.

When will Valmiki Jayanti 2020 be celebrated?

The festive event of Valmiki Jayanti is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the holy month of Ashwin, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated in late September or early October. This year, Valmiki Jayanti will be observed on October 31, i.e. Saturday.

What is the Shubh Muhurat of Valmiki Jayanti 2020?

• Valmiki Jayanti 2020 Date: October 31, 2020, i.e. Saturday

• Ashwin Purnima 2020 Tithi Begins: October 30, 2020, i.e. Sunday, from 05:45 PM

• Ashwin Purnima 2020 Tithi Ends: October 31, 2020. i.e. Monday, till 08:18 PM

What are the rituals of Valmiki Jayanti?

Devotees observe the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti with several rituals whole-heartedly. They pay respect and homage to the great sage Valmiki on this day. Devotees sing prayers, and there are special recitals of Ramayana that take place on this auspicious occasion. In several cities, people take out processions on streets carrying the idol of Valmiki.

Many temples also organise bhajans, kirtans, throughout the day. People also donate and participate in charity events in honour of Maharishi Valmiki. Free food and clothes are also distributed to poor people. Know The Story of Ravan Dahan: How Lord Rama Killed The Ten-Headed Demon King of Lanka After a Crucial Secret Revealed by Vibhishana.

What is the significance of Valmiki Jayanti?

Valmiki Jayanti is one of the important festive events for particular groups in the Hindu community. The occasion to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti is auspicious as he is credited for some incredible classics such as Ramayana, Mahabharata, and number of Puranas.

The observance of Valmiki Jayanti is a fitting tribute to great sage, saint, and author. He is also said to be the first poet of Sanskrit literature. Known to be a great social reformer too, Valmiki, through his writings encouraged people to fight the ills in the society at large.

As October 31 nears, we at LatestLY wish you and your family a very Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2020. We hope you would enjoy celebrating this auspicious occasion by reading the great scholarly works of Maharishi Valmiki.

