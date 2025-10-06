Valmiki Jayanti, also known as Pargat Diwas, is an annual festival celebrated in India, particularly by the Balmiki religious group. This day is marked to celebrate the birth anniversary of the ancient Indian poet and philosopher Valmiki, who is thought to have lived around 500 BCE. The festival date is determined by the Indian lunar calendar. It falls on the full moon of the month of Ashwin, typically in late September or early October. This year, Valmiki Jayanti on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Valmiki Jayanti Wishes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Send Messages, Maharishi Valmiki Quotes, Photos and Greetings To Celebrate Pargat Diwas.

Valmiki is revered as the first poet of Sanskrit literature. He was a great sage and author of the epic Ramayana which consists of 24,000 verses and 7 cantos, also known as Kandas, including the Uttara canto. According to drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 12:23 on October 6, 2025 and ends at 09:16 on October 7, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Valmiki Jayanti 2025 date, shubh muhurat, Pargat Diwas History and the significance of the annual event.

Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Date

Valmiki Jayanti on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Timings

The Purnima Tithi begins at 12:23 on October 6, 2025 and ends at 09:16 on October 7, 2025.

Valmiki Jayanti Significance

Valmiki Jayanti holds great significance for Hindus across India. Valmiki is also known as Maharishi Valmiki and is considered as the Adi Kavi i.e., the first poet of the Sanskrit language. He is revered as the author of the Indian epic poem Ramayana, and is also worshipped as the avatar of God by members of the Balmiki sect. On Pargat Diwas, portraits of Valmiki are paraded in processions called Shobha Yatra through the main streets of the Balmiki sect's locality, accompanied by street devotional singing.

As per the Ramayana, Lord Rama met Valmiki during his period of exile and interacted with him. Later, Valmiki gave shelter to Devi Sita in his hermitage when Rama banished her. Also, Kusha and Lava, the twin sons of Lord Rama, were born in his hermitage and were also taught the Ramayana by him.

