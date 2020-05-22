Vat Savitri 2020 Wishes, Greetings and HD Images: Send these WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Pictures To Your Loved One on Vat Purnima

Vat Savitri Puja messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Vat Savitri 2020! On this day, married women worship the Banyan tree for the long life of their husbands and harmony in their life. According to religious beliefs, Mata Savitri brought her husband back from Yamraj on this day and therefore, this fast traditionally holds importance among wedded (suhagan) women. On this day, banyan tree also known as Bargad Ka ped is worshipped. However, this year things will be a little different. Women will have to celebrate the day at home. Nevertheless, you can share vat Savitri messages and wishes to your loved ones on this day. Beautiful words mean way more than anything else so if you are looking for amazing 2020 Vat Savitri greetings, lovely GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, we have your back! Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Puja Vidhi and Samagri List: How to Worship The Banyan Tree and Seek Blessings From Devi Savitri for a Happy Married Life.

Women observe this fast for auspicious luck. On this day women wake up early in the morning and clean the house and take a bath. They place the idol of Brahma and collect puja samagri in a bamboo basket. Fast is observed from Jyeshtha Shukla Trayodashi to Purnima and Amavasya. So if you are looking for ways to wish your loved ones on this day we have a list of greetings and wishes that you can use:

WhatsApp Message Reads: May The Sindhoor testify your Prayers For Your Husbands Long Life, The Mangal Sutra Reminds you Of, The Promises That Binds you. Happy Vat Savitri Puja!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj mujhe aapka khaas intezaar hai, Ye din hai Vat Purnima ka.. Apki lambi umra ki mujhe darkaar hai.. Jaldi aana, yakin karna apke liye

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Mujhe Aapka Khaas Intezaar Hai, Ye Din Hai Vat Purnima Ka.. Apki Lambi Umra Ki Mujhe Darkaar Hai.. Jaldi Aana, Yakin Karna Apke Liye.

Happy Vat Savitri. Please stay at home and enjoy the day with your family. Banyan tree i.e. the Vat tree holds immense significance. The Vat tree is said to be a symbol of longevity and immortality as it is inhabited by Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. Worshipping this tree, listening to katha and fasting etc. is said to give fruitful results.