Vat Savitri Vrat and Puja 2020: What Is the Significance of Bargad Ka Ped? Reasons Why Banyan Tree Is Essential for the Hindu Festival

Bargad tree Significance during Vat Savitri Pooja (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Vat tree, also known as banyan tree or Bargad ka ped has immense importance for the Vat Savitri fast. The mighty tree is characterised by its strong branches hanging and it said to be the form of Savitri Devi. According to the Puranas, the banyan tree is also considered to be the abode of the three gods Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. Therefore, it is said that worshipping this tree fulfils all desires of mankind. This tree is considered to be of Lord Brahma in the roots, Lord Vishnu in the stem and Lord Shiva residing in the branches and leaves.

How To Worship The Vat Tree On Vat Savitri

The banyan tree is said to live very long, And the giant tree, in Hindu tradition is considered revered and worshipped for good luck. It is believed that by worshipping it and watering its root, one attains true virtue. This tree is a symbol of Trimurti, and just as Peepal tree is considered holy.

On the day of Vat Savitri, the tree is worshipped and women pray for the longevity of their husband's lives. On this day you can pray the Vat tree with the following steps:

Take a bamboo basket, and fill it with wheat, rice, oil, kangani, Shyamak and other pooja items and go to the tree.

Now, sitting under the Vat tree, first, worship Brahma Savitri and then Satyavan Savitri.

Offer Kajal, Mehndi, Bangle, Bindi, clothes, jewellery and mirrors etc.

After worshipping, offer water to the roots of the vat.

Wrap 50 feet of holy string on the trunk of the tree 108 times.

The Puranas have it that if you do 108 circumambulations of Bargad ka ped every Thursday, you can get rid of the Manglik Dosha. It is said to reduce the Pitradosh of the family. Its shadow is said to directly affect the mind, and keep it calm. Even in a famine, this tree is said to stay green the longest.