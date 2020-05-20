Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Mehndi Design Images: New Arabic Henna Patterns and Latest Indian Mehandi Styles to Apply on Hands Easily at Home (Watch Videos)

Simple Mehendi Designs (Photo Credits: amritahenna, Aparnna mehndi designs YouTube)

Vat Savitri Vrat or Vat Purnima is a festival observed by married women in the Hindu community. On this day, women fast and pray for the well being of their husbands. Vat Savitri 2020 falls on May 22. As it is an auspicious day, women apply Mehendi on their hands. And as Vat Savitri approaches, we bring to you latest Indian Mehandi design images which you can easily apply at home. These easy DIY new Arabic henna patterns will help you get the right design you want on your palms on the day of the festival. Our list of beautiful Mehendi designs also includes Vat Savitri special ones which are custom-made just for the occasion. Quick 5-Minute Mehendi Designs for Eid al-Fitr 2020: Easy Arabic Mehndi Patterns and Tricks to Apply Henna For Eid Festival (Watch Videos)

Vat Savitri falls on the Amavasya in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha as per the Purnimanta calendar followed in North India. The day is dedicated to Savitri, who according to Hindu mythology fought Yama, the God of death to bring back her dead husband Satyavan. Hence, women fast and dedicate the day in prayers for good health and long life of their husbands. Meanwhile, here are Mehendi designs which you can apply on your hands and feet to welcome the auspicious day. Simple Mehndi Designs For Eid al-Fitr 2020: Latest And Easy Henna Patterns to Apply on Your Hands This Festive Season (Watch Videos)

Simple Mehendi Design For Vat Savitri:

Full Hand Simple Mehendi Design For Vat Savitri:

Vat Savitri Mehendi Design:

Special Design For Vat Purnima:

Beautiful Mehndi Design:

Vat Savitri Special Mehndi Video:

Vat Savitri Vrat observed in Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana. In South India, the same celebration is observed on Purnima in the same month according to the Amanta calendar. Women fast and pray to goddess Savitri for the well-being of their husbands.