Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi, also known as Sankashti Chaturthi, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesha. On this day, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying to Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles and bring prosperity and happiness. The fast is broken after sighting the moon in the evening. Special prayers, hymns, and rituals dedicated to Lord Ganesha are performed on this day. This year, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 falls on April 9, i.e., Sunday. According to Drik Panchang, the moonrise timing on Sankashti Day is at 09.22 pm. In this article, know all the details about Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2024. Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi: From Moon Sighting to Modaks, Dos & Don'ts of Observing Sankashti Chaturthi.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Date

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 will fall on April 9, 2023, i.e., Sunday.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Timings

The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 09.35 am on April 9 and end at 08.37 am on April 10.

The moonrise timing on Sankashti Day is at 09.22 pm.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying to Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles and bring prosperity and happiness. Devotees wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath in the house, especially in the puja room. Place an idol of Lord Ganesha, light a ghee diya and offer flowers, durva grass and boondi laddoo to the deity. Recite Sankasthi Katha and perform Puja to Lord Ganesha in the evening. The fast is broken after the moon is sighted in the evening, and prasad is distributed among family members and relatives.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Significance

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is very significant for devotees of Lord Ganesha. The auspicious day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, especially in Maharashtra, where it is of significant cultural and religious importance.

Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Katha (Watch Video)

According to religious beliefs, observing a fast on this day with devotion and sincerity can help devotees get rid of various troubles and bring success, prosperity, and happiness to their lives. Wishing you all a very Happy Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi.

