Vishu 2020 Wishes & HD Photos: Vishu Ashamsakal Messages, Telegram Images, Facebook Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs to Send on Kerala New Year

People belonging to the Hindu community in India welcome the Hindu New Year. Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal and Assam, Vaisakhi in Punjab and Bhogali Bihu or Rongali Bihu in Assam. All with different names but the same spirit to welcome the Hindu New Year. Likewise, people in Kerala observe Vishu during this time. Vishu 2020 is today, April 14. Individuals observe Vishu Kani, Vishukkaineetam, Vishukkanji, Kani konna, Vishupadakkam (fireworks) as part of the celebrations, gathering with friends and family. It is a significant celebration, which this year will not be as gala as it otherwise is. But that does not mean one cannot make it enjoyable. Since you are surely missing those who are not going to be around this time, we bring you latest collection of Vishu Ashamsakal 2020 wishes that accurately send your festival greeting. So, download the Vishu 2020 wishes, WhatsApp Sticker messages, Happy Vishu Ashamsakal Telegram Images, HD photos, Facebook greetings and SMS templates to send on Kerala New Year.

An array of dishes, called Sadhya, are prepared, and it is another highlight of Vishu. People meet their friends and relatives and celebrate the day together. But this year, due to coronavirus lockdown celebrations have been curtailed everywhere. You can go virtual, send Vishu Ashamsakal 2020 greetings with the images with wishes below to you near ones and pray for their health and prosperity. These Vishu 2020 wishes, images, Happy Vishu Ashamsakal messages are handy, and just a click away. Wish Happy Vishu 2020 with our latest collection of WhatsApp sticker messages, HD photos and greetings to welcome the Kerala New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You a Very Happy Vishu and a Prosperous Year Ahead.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joyous Moments of Vishu Continue for the Rest of the Year and Fill Your Life With Great Abundance!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This Vishu Brings In Your Life the Happiness You Have Always Wished for and Make All Your Dreams Come True

WhatsApp Message Reads: May It Be a Delighting Year for You! Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Vishu

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord’s Blessings Usher Peace and Happiness to Your Life on Vishu and Always!

Send GIF With Message: May the Lord’s Blessings Usher Peace and Happiness to Your Life on Vishu and Always!

How to Download Vishu 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Vishu can also be celebrated by wishing your closed ones 'Happy Vishu Ashamsakal' through WhatsApp Stickers. Download Vishu WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it your loved ones. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Vishu.

We hope the above Vishu 2020 wishes and messages will be useful to you. This time is difficult, but we need to keep our spirits up and spread positivity during the festive cheer. Count your blessings, stay home, and stay safe. Happy Vishu 2020, everyone!