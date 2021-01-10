Happy World Hindi Day 2021! January 10 is dedicated to the most used language in India and is also known as Vishwa Hindi Divas. Many end up confusing it with Hindi Diwas. Although, the idea of both the celebrations is similar, they aren't the same events. Both World Hindi Day and Hindi Diwas are different and are observed on different dates. Hindi is one of the two official languages in our country, and it has a fascinating history. You might want to check out World Hindi Day 2021 HD images, quotes & wishes: Twitter is abuzz with Hindi Diwas messages, pics, greetings & shayaris today!

As a linguistic variety, Hindi is the fourth most-spoken first language in the world, after Mandarin, Spanish and English. There are two separate days, dedicated to the language and its history, and every year is annually observed by people across the world. World Hindi Day, also called Vishwa Hindi Divas is on January 10, and it is not similar to the Hindi Diwas observed in September. In this article, we bring you World Hindi Day 2021 date, history, significance, and how is it different from Hindi Diwas in September. World Hindi Day 2021 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Quotes, SMS Greetings to Send Messages of Vishwa Hindi Diwas.

World Hindi Day 2021 Date

World Hindi Day is annually celebrated on January 10. The date was selected marking the anniversary of first World Hindi Conference which was held in 1975.

World Hindi Day: History and Significance

The first World Hindi Conference was held on January 10, 1975. The conference was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Nagpur. The conference also had Mauritius Prime Minister Seewoosagur Ramgoolam as the chief guest, and it was attended by 122 delegates from 30 countries. Ever since then, the World Hindi Conference has been organised in different countries like India, Mauritius, United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States of America. The first World Hindi Day was observed on January 10, 2006.

World Hindi Day: How is it Different From National Hindi Diwas?

Both the days are different and have different significance. While World Hindi Day is observed to mark the first Hindi Conference, National Hindi Divas is observed every year on September 14. It was on that day in 1949, when the constituent assembly adopted Hindi, written in Devanagari script, as the official language of the Union. The focus of World Hindi Day is to promote the language at the global stage, and National Hindi Diwas marks the adaption of Hindi, written in Devanagari script as the official language.

Now that you know everything about the Vishwa Hindi Diwas celebration, we hope you mark the event joyously and highlight the significance of Hindi language.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2021 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).