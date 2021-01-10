Happy World Hindi Day 2021! Every year Vishwa Hindi Diwas is observed on January 10. Hindi was given the status of official language on 14 September 1949 and Hindi Diwas celebration on January 10 was started by Manmohan Singh in 2006. Since then, this day is celebrated as 'Hindi Day' every year. Hindi is the official and central Indo-Aryan language of the Indian Republic. According to the 2001 census, about 25.79 crore Indians use Hindi as their mother tongue, while around 42.20 crore people use one of its more than 50 dialects. World Hindi Day marks the anniversary of first World Hindi Conference which was held in 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Hindi is the official language of India and a national level observance is also marked every year on September 14 as Hindi Diwas. Prior to 1998, Hindi was ranked third among the figures of the most spoken languages ​​in the world in terms of the number of mother tongues. To celebrate the day we have for you Vishwa Hindi Diwas Ki Shubhkamnaye wishes, Happy World Hindi Day 2021 messages, Vishwa Hindi Diwas WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

The main dialects of Hindi include Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Brajbhasha, Chhattisgarhi, Garhwali, Haryanvi, Kumauni, Magadhi and Marwari languages. How Hindi became the official language In 1947? When India became free from English rule, the biggest question was about the language because hundreds of languages ​​and dialects are spoken in India. On 6 December 1946, the Constitution was formed to prepare the Constitution of independent India. The Constituent Assembly approved its final draft of the Constitution on 26 November 1949. However, soon Hindi was selected and it is still celebrated/ Twitter is celebrating the day with World Hindi Day 2021 Messages, World Hindi Day Greetings, World Hindi Day HD Image, World Hindi Day Messages & World Hindi Day Wallpapers. Check out:

The Constituent Assembly accepted Hindi written in Devanagari script as the official language of the nation along with the British. On September 14, 1949, the Constituent Assembly decided with one vote that Hindi will be the official language of India.

