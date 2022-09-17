Vishwakarma Jayanti is a Hindu festival celebrated to observe the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, 30who is believed to be the creator of the world. He is also known as the Divine Engineer of the world. According to Rig Veda, he is also called the divine carpenter credited with Sthyapatya Veda, the science of mechanics and architecture. Vishwakarma Jayanti is observed on the Kanya Sankrant of the Hindu calendar, which according to the Gregorian calendar, falls on September 17, Saturday, this year. Lord Vishwakarma is known to have constructed the holy city of Dwarka which was ruled by Lord Krishna and the palace of Pandavas. He has also created many powerful weapons for the gods. As you celebrate Vishwakarma Puja 2022, we at LatestLY have some wishes, greetings, messages, images and HD wallpapers that you can download and share with your friends and family to greet them on this auspicious day. Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Date: When Is Vishwakarma Jayanti? Know History, Significance, Tithi and Puja Vidhi for Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma

In India, this festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the states of Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha and Tripura. It is also celebrated by many people in Nepal. People organise puja at their workplace and worship their machines and tools on this day, praying for a successful year. As you worship the machines and tools at your workplace on Vishwakarma Puja 2022, here is a collection of images and HD wallpapers that you can download and share with one and all as greetings for Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022.

The festival holds the most importance in factories, industries and shops. It is not only observed by engineers and the architectural community but also by artisans, craftsmen, mechanics, smiths, welders, industrial workers, factory workers and others. Devotees worship Lord Vishwakarma and pray for the successful working of the machines and profits in the coming time. Wishing everyone a Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022!

