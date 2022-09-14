Vishwakarma Puja is the annual celebration that revolves around the Hindu God of architecture — Lord Vishwakarma. Also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, for the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated on September 17, 2022. This annual observance falls on the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra, which is also known as Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti. Vishwakarma Puja is mainly celebrated by those working in or owners of businesses, factories, shops, industrial areas, etc. People often offer their prayers to Lord Vishwakarma, conduct the Vishwakarma Puja Vidhi and seek his blessings for the continued safety of the space and prosperity of the business. As we prepare to celebrate Vishwakarma Puja 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, Vishwakarma Puja 2022 timings, puja vidhi and much more. Shardiya Navratri 2022 Dates & Ghatasthapana Muhurat Time: Know Significance, Rituals, Puja Tithi and Ways To Observe This Hindu Festival in Different Parts of India

When is Vishwakarma Puja 2022?

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 will be observed on September 17. Ideally, the celebration of this observance falls between September 16-18. Vishwakarma Puja falls on the day of Kanya Sankranti. The Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti moment for the 2022 puja is 07.36 am on September 17. Vishwakarma Puja calculations are done according to Bisuddhasidhanta.

Significance of Vishwakarma Puja

Vishwakarma Puja is believed to be an extremely auspicious day to offer one’s prayers and seek the safety and security of one’s workplace — especially industries, factories, equipment, machinery, etc. Since Lord Vishwakarma is believed to be the Lord of Architecture, various building projects and other architecture-related events are often kickstarted on this day with the auspices of Vishwakarma Puja. The observance of Vishwakarma Puja is commemorated in states such as Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, and Tripura. The festival is also celebrated in Nepal. Haldia, an industrial area in West Bengal, is famous for Vishwakarma Puja.

Lord Vishwakarma is considered to be the creator of the world and is also touted to be the architect of Dwarka, where Krishna ruled as well as the palace of Indraprastha for the Pandavas. He was also the creator of various weapons and is often referred to as the divine carpenter. We hope that the celebration of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 with Vishwakarma Puja fills your life with the prosperity it deserves.

