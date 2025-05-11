Buddha Purnima 2025, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is celebrated annually with great joy and fervour. Buddha Purnima 2025 marks the 2587th birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism and commemorates three significant events in his life: his birth in Lumbini, his attainment of enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya and his passing into Mahaparinirvana at Kushinagar. The observance falls on the full moon day or Purnima Tithi of the Hindu month of Vaishakha, which typically corresponds to April or May in the Gregorian calendar. In 2025, the Purnima tithi (full moon phase) begins at 8:01 PM on May 11 and ends at 10:25 PM on May 12, making the entire day of May 12 ideal for celebrations and rituals. Buddha Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on May 12. Let us understand more about the celebration of Vesak, auspicious rituals, history and significance to honour Gautama Buddha. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Buddha Purnima 2025 Date and Tithi

Buddha Purnima 2025 is on May 12. The Purnima tithi (full moon phase) begins at 8:01 PM on May 11 and ends at 10:25 PM on May 12, making the entire day of May 12 ideal for celebrations and rituals.

Buddha Purnima Significance

Buddha Purnima holds profound spiritual and cultural importance for Buddhists worldwide. It is a day to reflect upon and honour the teachings of Gautama Buddha, who advocated for a path of non-violence, compassion, mindfulness and the pursuit of enlightenment. The festival is revered in countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand and Myanmar, each observing unique traditions that reflect their cultural heritage.

Buddha Purnima Rituals

Pilgrims flock to sacred sites like the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Sarnath and Kushinagar to offer prayers, meditate and participate in Dharma talks. It is a symbolic ritual where devotees pour water over a statue of the infant Buddha, representing the purification of one's mind and actions.​ Followers adhere to a vegetarian diet and engage in acts of kindness, such as distributing food and essentials to those in need, embodying Buddha's teachings on compassion and non-violence.

Buddha Purnima In India

In India, Buddha Purnima is a public holiday in several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Sikkim. The day is observed with great reverence, especially in regions associated with Buddha's life. Devotees visit temples and monasteries to offer prayers, meditate and chant scriptures. Special sermons and teachings on the life and philosophy of Buddha are organised and many engage in acts of charity and kindness.

Whether through participation in rituals, acts of charity or personal reflection, the day serves as a reminder of the enduring relevance of Buddha's message in today's world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).