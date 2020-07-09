Most of us have been away from our closest friends for long and looks like it is going to be that way for a while because of the pandemic. But a day to relive the beautiful moments of friendship will be marked next month. Friendship Day 2020 will be marked on August 2 this year. This year two observances that celebrate the bond of friendship will be celebrated almost back to back. After the International Day of Friendship on July 31, Friendship Day which is marked on first Sunday of August will be celebrated on August 2. Let us know more about this observance.

Significance and Celebrations

This observance of Friendship day was popularised by the greeting card industry. In the year 1958, Paraguay proposed International Friendship Day. It was heavily promoted by the greeting cards industry and was made popular by the presence in pop culture. One of the many ways of celebrating it is people tie friendship bands to each other. They exchange friendship messages, greetings and send wishes of Happy Friendship Day. This year too, the celebrations are more likely to be virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There is no certain historic observance behind this celebration but just a day that respect and honours the bond of friendship. We all know how much having one single friend can also affect our lives to a great deal. Someone who listens, supports, tells us our mistakes and helps in our growth. No man can do without his/her set of besties and this day celebrates the same beautiful bond. So ahead of Friendship Day 2020, we hope you and your group of friends make a plan of celebrating this day together virtually.

