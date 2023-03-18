Gudhi Padwa is a spring-time festival that marks the traditional new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. Gudi Padwa is celebrated in Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on the first day of the Chaitra month. Gudi Padwa 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 22. The festival marks the beginning of the new year according to the lunisolar method of the Hindu calendar. 'Padava' or 'paadvo' comes from the Sanskrit word pratipada, which is the first day of a lunar fortnight. This day is also marked as Ugadi in Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh. Chaitra Navratri 2023 Full Calendar: From Ghatasthapana Puja to Ram Navami, Know All the Dates Related to the Navratri Celebration.

The festival of Gudi Padwa is the Marathi New Year according to the Luni-Solar calendar, which considers the position of the Moon and the position of the Sun to divide the year into months and days. Scroll down to learn more about Gudi Padwa 2023 date, Gudi Padwa 2023 timings and more.

Gudi Padwa 2023 Date

Gudi Padwa 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 22.

Gudi Padwa 2023 Shubh Muhurat

Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the Pratipada tithi in the Hindu month of Chaitra. The Pratipada Tithi will begin on March 21, 2023, at 9.22 pm and will end on March 22 at 6.50 pm.

Gudi Padwa Rituals

On the day of Gudi Padwa, people begin with a ritual of taking an oil bath followed by offering prayers and flowers to the Lord. As per traditions, taking an oil bath and eating neem leaves are a must, and every person should follow this ritual. North Indians do not celebrate Gudi Padwa but start nine days of Chaitra Navratri Puja on the same day and eat Neem with Mishri on the first day of Navratri. In Maharashtra, Gudhi is also hoisted on this occasion, giving this festival its name.

Gudi Padwa / Marathi New Year Significance

Gudi Padwa is considered to be an extremely auspicious day that signifies the arrival of spring. It is said to commemorate the coronation of Rama in Ayodhya after his victory over the evil Ravana. Gudi Padwa is also considered to be the day that Lord Brahma created the Universe. The festival is linked to the mythical day on which Hindu god Brahma created time and the universe.

