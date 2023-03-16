Chaitra Navratri - as the name suggests - is the celebration of Navratri that occurs in the Hindu month of Chaitra. Navratri is the nine-day festival celebrated in the Hindu culture to commemorate the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti. While four Navaratris are observed around the year - each dedicated to marking the beginning of a new season, Sharad Navaratri is believed to be the most significant one, followed by Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri 2023 will begin on March 22 and is expected to end on March 30. This Hindu festival marks the beginning of the Summer/Spring season and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour by people across North India. As we prepare to celebrate Chaitra Navratri 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day and its importance. Chaitra Navratri Food: Vrat Ke Aloo, Special Chilla and Other Recipes to Try If You Are Fasting This Navaratri.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Start Date:

Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of Chaitra Month, which is also believed to be the first month of the Hindu Year, according to several calendars. Chaitra month’s first day, or Pratipada, begins on March 21, 10.52 pm. However, since the sunrise during Chaitra Pratipada will occur on March 22, this day will mark the beginning of Chaitra Navratri 2023.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 End Date:

Navratri means the festival of nine nights. Chaitra Navratri is also focused on the celebration of the nine different avatars of Goddess Shakti. The last day of Chaitra Navaratri 2023 will be March 30 - which is also celebrated as Rama Navami. While the Navami Tithi begins on March 29 at 21.07, the celebration of Rama Navami and the end of Chaitra Navaratri 2023 will be marked on March 30. Sattvic Food for Chaitra Navratri: Benefits of Detoxifying Your Body by Including Satvik Food into Your Diet.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Full Calendar

Chaitra Navratri Day Date Puja Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 1 March 22, 2023 Shailputri Puja, Ghatasthapana Puja Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 2 March 23, 2023 Brahmacharini Puja Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 3 March 24, 2023 Chandraghanta Puja Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 4 March 25, 2023 Kushmanda Puja Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 5 March 26, 2023 Skandamata Puja Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 6 March 27, 2023 Katyayani Puja Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 7 March 28, 2023 Kalaratri Puja Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 8 March 29, 2023 Mahagauri Puja, Kanya Pujan Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 9 March 30, 2023 Siddhidatri Puja, Ram Navami

During Chaitra Navratri, several observances of Sharad Navaratri are repeated. Devotees especially observe a stringent 9-day fast and offer their prayers to Goddess Shakti. The Ghatasthapana of the religious earthen pot with Diya is also done for Chaitra Navratri. We hope that Chaitra Navratri 2023 fills your life with love, light and happiness. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2023 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).