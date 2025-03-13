Karadaiyan Nombu is an important Tamil festival observed by married women for the long life and well-being of their husbands. The festival of Karadaiyan Nombu is dedicated to Goddess Kamakshi, who is considered as a form of Parvati. It is inspired by the devotion of Savitri, who saved her husband Satyavan from death through her unwavering faith and prayers. It is celebrated at the moment when Tamil month Maasi ends and month Panguni starts. Karadai is the name of a unique Nivedyam prepared on this day and Nombu means Vratham or Upavasam. Karadaiyan Nombu Images, Wishes & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Wish Happy Meena Sankranti With WhatsApp Messages and Greetings

This year, Karadaiyan Nombu 2025 falls on Friday, March 14, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham is from 07:11 am to 21:29 pm. The Manjal Saradu Muhurtham is at 21:29 pm. In this article, let’s know more about the Karadaiyan Nombu 2025 date, Karadaiyan Nombu 2025 timings and the significance of the annual Tamil festival. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Karadaiyan Nombu 2025 Date

Karadaiyan Nombu 2025 falls on Friday, March 14.

Karadaiyan Nombu 2025 Timings

Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham is from 07:11 am to 21:29 pm.

The Manjal Saradu Muhurtham is at 21:29 pm.

Karadaiyan Nombu Rituals

One of the main rituals of Karadaiyan Nombu is the preparation of bhog, a special adai prepared out of rice flour, black-eyed peas, jaggery and coconut. It is eaten hot and with butter. On this day, married women observe a fast and pray to the Hindu goddess Gowri, also known as Parvatai, for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. Women try to imbibe the devotion and love shown by Savitri for her husband Satyavan, as seen in the tale of Savitri and Satyavan, told in the Mahabharata. Before the puja, women draw kolam in front of their pooja room, take a bath and officiate the ceremony with the pooja. An offering made out of rice powder and jaggery is prepared and offered to the Goddess The fast for Karadayan Vritham is observed from sunrise on the transition day when God Surya moves from Kumbha Rashi to Meena Rashi. The fast breaking time for Savitri Nombu might fall any time between current day Sunrise to next day Sunrise depending on time of Meena Sankramana.

Karadaiyan Nombu Significance

Karadaiyan Nombu holds great significance for Tamil Hindus. It is said that Savitri's devotion towards the Goddess Parvati gave her the strength and wisdom to win back her husband's life from lord Yama, the Lord of death. She won the battle not by arms or ammunition, but by her clever and witty arguments. When Yama offered her a wish, she prayed for a thousand sons. After he agreed, Savitri sought the life of her dead husband back to fulfill this wish.

Married women observe it for the long lives of their husbands while unmarried girls observe it to get an ideal husband. On this day, married women and young girls wear yellow-coloured clothes and pray to all the Hindu Goddesses for long life for their husbands.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

