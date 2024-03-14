Nowruz (pronounced no-rooz), also known as Navroze or Navroz, is the Parsi New Year, celebrated by Parsis worldwide. It marks the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Solar Hijri calendar, Iran's official calendar. In 2024, Nowruz, or Parsi New Year, will be celebrated on March 20, a Wednesday. The terms 'nav,' meaning new, and 'roz,' meaning day in Persian, signify the start of the Parsi New Year according to the Iranian calendar. While Nowruz is celebrated across the globe on March 21, coinciding with the vernal equinox, Parsis in India follow the Shahenshahi calendar, which does not take into account the leap years. Hence, India celebrates the Parsi New Year about 200 days later than other places. Parsis in India usually observe Navroz in August. This springtime celebration focuses on spiritual renewal, renewal of nature, love, and hope. During this joyous occasion, people deck themselves and their homes, indulge in delicious food, and clean and prep their homes. Let's explore Nowruz, or the Parsi New Year's date, history, and significance in greater detail. Navroz Mubarak Images & Parsi New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Observe Jamshedi Navroz With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greetings.

Nowruz 2024 Date

Nowruz 2024, or Parsi New Year, will be celebrated on March 20, 2024.

Nowruz History

Parsis follow Zoroastrianism, one of the oldest monotheistic religions, dating back approximately 3,500 years to ancient Iran. Founded by the Prophet Zarathustra, or Zoroaster, it was the main faith for over a millennium and the official religion of Persia until the rise of Islam in the 7th century. Following the Islamic invasion, many Zoroastrians migrated to Gujarat, India, and Pakistan. Today, there are around 2.6 million Zoroastrians around the world, with the largest group being the Parsis in India (Parsi meaning Persian in Gujarati). According to one legend, King Jamshed received a divine warning from Sarosh Yazad (an angel of God, Ahura Mazda) about a snowstorm that would destroy the world. He was advised to build an enclosure on a mountain, known as Var-e-Jam-Kard, to protect himself and other creations, and he complied. King Jamshed was then crowned on a throne of jewels and gemstones, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. This day became known as Nowruz, the beginning of a new year.

Nowruz Significance

Nowruz is a special festival that originated in one of the oldest religions in the world, Zoroastrianism. It started long ago in Persia. This day marks the start of spring and stands for new beginnings, fresh starts, and overcoming bad with good. Nowruz reminds us to be kind to each other, bringing different groups together with hope and happiness. In India, it's mostly celebrated in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Persian New Year Images & Nowruz Mubarak HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish 'Happy Navroz' With Quotes, Greetings and WhatsApp Stickers to Your Loved Ones.

Nowruz Traditions and Celebrations

On Parsi New Year, or Nowruz, Parsis prepare their homes by cleaning them thoroughly and adding colourful decorations like flowers and rangoli to create a warm and inviting atmosphere for guests. Many Parsis celebrate the New Year by donating to charity. On this day, they wear their traditional clothes and begin the day with a visit to the Fire Temple after breakfast. Here, they take part in a prayer ceremony called Jashan, expressing their gratitude to God, praying for prosperity, and asking for forgiveness. Various offerings, such as fruits, water, milk, sandalwood, and flowers, are presented to the sacred fire. Guests are welcomed with a gentle sprinkle of rose water and offered falooda, or soft drinks, while exchanging heartfelt Nowruz Mubarak wishes.

As we celebrate Parsi New Year, we wish you all a happy and prosperous year ahead! May this special time bring joy, unity, and blessings to each of you. Nowruz Mubarak!

