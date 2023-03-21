Persian New Year, or Nowruz or Navroz, celebrates the beginning of the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar. Based on the spring equinox this year, it will be observed on Tuesday, 21 March. As the name suggests, "Nav" means "New", and "Ruz" means "Day"; it celebrates the new beginning toward a more optimistic and jovial tomorrow. On this day, Persians indulge themselves in ritual dances, exchange gifts, and decorate their houses. As you prepare to celebrate a new beginning, we at LatestLY have curated some of the Persian New Year 2023 wishes, Persian New Year 2023 messages, Happy Persian New Year 2023 greetings, Persian New Year 2023 images, Happy Nowruz Day wishes and Noweuz Mubarak HD wallpapers that you can share with your loved ones wish "Happy Persian New Year" or "Happy Navroz". Nowruz (Navroz Festival) 2023: Know Meaning, History, Significance and Celebrations Related to Persian New Year.

