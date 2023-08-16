Jamshedi Navroz, also known simply as Navroz or Nowruz, is the New Year's festival celebrated by various communities, including the Parsi community, who follow the Zoroastrian faith. "Jamshedi" refers to King Jamshid, a legendary figure in Zoroastrian history associated with wisdom and prosperity. As you observe Parsi New Year 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of HD images and wallpapers that you can download and share with one and all as greetings for the day. Parsi New Year 2023 Date in India: Know History, Significance, Celebrations and Everything Important To Know About Navroz.

Jamshedi Navroz, generally known as the Parsi New Year, is observed on August 17. This observance is a local festivity within India, signifying the commencement of a fresh year by the 'Shahenshahi' calendar. This specific calendar system is adhered to by the Indian Parsi community, predominantly found in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Across the region, Parsi families come together and journey to their revered fire temples to offer prayers. Traditional Parsi dishes like farcha, jardaloo chicken, and berry pulav are lovingly prepared. For many Parsis, this day marks a new beginning; homes are tidied, clothes are laundered, acts of charity are performed, and gifts are exchanged.

The Parsi New Year, dating back 3,500 years as a facet of Zoroastrianism, a religion established by Prophet Zarathustra in ancient Persia (modern-day Iran) between 650 and 600 B.C., finds its roots in Zoroastrian beliefs of cyclical universal renewal. This local holiday aligns with the 'Fasli' or 'Bastnai' calendar, marking the onset of the annual Spring Equinox. Celebrated in Iran and other Middle Eastern nations with a significant Zoroastrian presence, the festival's prominence endured for a millennium until the advent of Islam in the seventh century. Here is a vast range collection of HD images and wallpapers you can download and share with all your near and dear ones as greetings for the day.

Following the Muslim conquest of Persia, Nowruz resurged during the revival of Iranian dynasties. In 1079 A.D., astronomer Omar Khayyam and scholars introduced the 'Jalali' calendar from Nowruz. The Parsi New Year remains a significant global religious event. Nowruz was designated as UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016.

