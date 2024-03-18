Rang Panchami is a popular Hindu festival celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in several Indian states. The festival falls on the fifth day (Panchami) of the bright half of the Hindu lunar month of Phalguna, which usually corresponds to March according to the Gregorian calendar. The name of the festival, ‘RangaPanchami’, is derived from the "ranga," which means "colour," and "panchami", which refers to the "fifth day in the Hindu month. This year, Rang Panchami 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The festival is associated with the divine couple Radha Krishna and is celebrated as a joyous occasion that heralds the arrival of spring. In this article, we will know when Rang Panchami 2024 will be celebrated and the significance of the day. Holi 2024 Date in Maharashtra: Holi vs Rang Panchami, Shimga vs Holika Dahan – Know Dates, Significance and Celebrations Related to Each Day.

Rang Panchami 2024 Date

Rang Panchami 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30.

Rang Panchami Significance

In India, Rang Panchami holds cultural and social significance by bringing communities together and strengthening the bonds among family and friends. The festival is believed to have originated in Maharashtra and is also known as Shigmo. During Rang Panchami, people sprinkle or smear coloured powder on each other, similar to Holi. People roam the streets, parks, and public spaces, drenching each other in colours and water as a symbol of love, unity, and the triumph of good over evil. Shimga Utsav 2024 Date: Know About Shimgotsav, Popular Konkani Festival Celebrated in Goa and Maharashtra.

In some places in India, Holi is played on Ranga Panchami. The festival of Rang Panchami usually falls after five days of Holi festivity in the rest of India. In several temples of Mathura and Vrindavan, the Holi festivities culminate with Rang Panchami.

