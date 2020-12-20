Winter Solstice is an astronomical event when the Sun reaches the Tropic of Capricorn. It results in the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. The date of the winter solstice varies every year between December 20 and December 23, with 21 or 22 being the most common dates. Winter Solstice 2020 is on December 21. The event is marked with various traditional events, festivals, customs and practices. As Winter Solstice approaches, we bring to you wishes and messages to send your loved ones. You can wish your closed people by sending these beautiful Winter Solstice HD Images with messages. It also includes Winter Solstice WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the observance.

Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere will mark Summer Solstice in the Southern Hemisphere. During the winter solstice, hours of daylight, the time between sunrise and sunset becomes shorter since the summer solstice last June. After December 21, the days will begin to grow longer until summer solstice again. Meanwhile, as the December cold continues, here are warm wishes to greet your friends, family and relatives on the occasion.

Winter Solstice Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Warm Wishes on Winter Solstice. May This Special Astrological Phenomenon Leave You With Warmth of Sun Rays and Happiness in Heart.”

Winter Solstice Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: “A Very Happy Winter Solstice to You My Dear. May Your Life Is Filled With Positive and Warm Rays of the Sun Which Brighten All Your Days.”

Happy Winter Solstice!

GIF Greetings Read: Wishing You a Happy Winter Solstice

Winter Solstice 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Wishing a Very Happy Winter Solstice to You. Sending You Warm Greetings on This Special Day. May the Spring Some Soon.”

Winter Solstice Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Wishing You a Happy Winter Solstice

Winter Solstice 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “May the Brightness and Warmth of Sun Rays Enlighten Every Corner of Your Heart and Home. Happy Winter Solstice to You My Dear.”

How to Download Winter Solstice WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used app, people use the medium to send and receive messages and greetings on festive occasions too. You can also send them Winter Solstice WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your loved ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).