World Anthropology Day is an annual event that is celebrated on the third Thursday of February in several countries around the world. World Anthropology Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 20. This annual event was established by the American Anthropological Association (AAA). It aims to raise awareness about anthropology and its role in understanding human cultures, societies, and behaviours. The day celebrates the field of anthropology and educates people about its importance in solving global issues.

For the unversed, anthropology is the study of people and cultures, with a focus on understanding what it means to be human. It's a broad discipline that draws from the natural sciences and the humanities. In this article, let’s know more about World Anthropology Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual global event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

World Anthropology Day 2025 Date

World Anthropology Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 19.

World Anthropology Day Significance

World Anthropology Day is an important event that encourages people around the world to engage with anthropology. The study deals with evolution and how humans differ from one another, how people live in the present and the past, including their customs, beliefs, and values, how societies and cultures have changed over time and more.

The day also serves as an opportunity to highlight the contributions of anthropologists in various fields, including archaeology, linguistics, and cultural studies. On this day, universities, museums, and organisations mark the occasion with lectures, exhibitions, and discussions on human evolution, cultural diversity, and social issues.

