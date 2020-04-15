World Art Day 2020 Images and HD With Quotes: Wish Happy World Art Day to All Your Art-Loving Friends Out There

Happy World Art Day (File Image)

Every year, World Art Day is celebrated across the globe on April 15. It is an international celebration for fine arts and the perfect occasion to celebrate creativity. The day was declared by the International Association of Art (IAA) with an aim to promote awareness of creative activity worldwide. The special day is a celebration to promote the development, diffusion and enjoyment of art, was proclaimed at the 40th session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 2019. We give you some lovely World Art Day 2020 greetings and images which you can share on your social media and give Happy World Art Day 2020 wishes to everyone. World Art Day 2020: Quotes on Art to Create Awareness on the Beauty of Creative Art Forms.

According to details on the UNESCO website, every year on April 15, World Art Day celebrations help reinforce the links between artistic creations and society. The special day encourages greater awareness of the diversity of artistic expressions and highlights the contribution of artists to sustainable development. This day aims to create a day to emphasise the importance of art in the lives of everyone.

According to history, the special day was created in 2011, at the General Assembly of the International Association of Art in Guadalajara, Mexico. This special day was proposed by delegates from Turkey. The date of April 15, was selected for World Art Day to honour Leonardo DaVinci, who was born on the same day, in 1452. World Art Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day to Promote Awareness of Creative Activity Worldwide.

Happy World Art Day (File Image)

Happy World Art Day (File Image)

Happy World Art Day (File Image)

Happy World Art Day (File Image)

Happy World Art Day (File Image)

On the first World Art Day celebration which was held on April 15, 2012, several countries supported the initiative. The special day was supported by all IAA national committees and 150 artists, including those of France, Sweden, Slovakia, South Africa, Cyprus and Venezuela, but the intention of the event is universal.

On this special day of World Art Day 2020, make sure you send out these lovely messages and spread creativity and happiness and feel the power and the preciousness of art. We wish you all a very World Art Day 2020!