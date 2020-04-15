World Art Day 2020: Quotes on Art to Create Awareness on the Beauty of Creative Art Forms

World Art Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

World Art Day (Rittik Day) is an international celebration that creates awareness on the beauty of fine arts. The day was declared by the International Association of Art (IAA) in order to promote awareness of creative activity worldwide. The first World Art Day was observed on April 15, 2012. It was supported by all IAA national committees and 150 artists, from France, Sweden, Slovakia, South Africa, Cyprus, Venezuela and others. As we observe World Art Day 2020, we bring to you quotes on the creative art form which talks volumes about arts and art forms.

Also, the day is observed on April 15 which is the birth anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci. He was an Italian polymath ith interests in invention, drawing, painting, sculpture architecture, science, music, astronomy, cartography, literature, engineering and a lot more. Meanwhile, here are quotes on World Art Day which can you send your near and dear ones telling them the importance of art forms. From Leonardo da Vinci, Vincent van Gogh, Oscar Wilde to Paul Strand, their quotes on arts will fill you with vivid imaginations.

World Art Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

"This World Is But a Canvas to Our Imagination." - Henry David Thoreau

Quores to share on World Art Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

"The Artist’s World Is Limitless. It Can Be Found Anywhere, Far From Where He Lives or a Few Feet Away. It Is Always on His Doorstep." - Paul Strand

World Art Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

"No Great Artist Ever Sees Things As They Really Are. If He Did, He Would Cease to Be an Artist." - Oscar Wilde

World Art Day Thoughts (Photo Credits: File Photo)

"A Beautiful Body Perishes, but a Work of Art Dies Not." - Leonardo da Vinci

Quotes on Art 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

"If You Hear a Voice Within You Say ‘You Cannot Paint,’ Then by All Means Paint, and That Voice Will Be Silenced." - Vincent van Gogh

Art has been present in the world since the beginning of time. The day tries to tell people about how art is an important part of the world. The day also promotes the development and enjoyment of art which was proclaimed at the 40th session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 2019. It reinforces the links between artistic creations and society. The day also encourages greater awareness of the diversity in artistic expressions the contribution of artists to sustainable development. It is also an occasion to highlight the need for art education in schools.