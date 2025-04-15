World Art Day is an annual celebration held across the globe on April 15 to promote the development, diffusion and enjoyment of art. This international event was proclaimed at the 40th session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 2019. The date was decided in honour of the birthday of Leonardo da Vinci, who was chosen as a symbol of world peace, freedom of expression, tolerance, brotherhood, and multiculturalism as well as art’s importance to other fields. World Art Day: Inspiring Quotes on Arts To Share on the Birth Anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci.

Art nurtures creativity, innovation and cultural diversity across the globe and plays an important role in sharing knowledge. World Art Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 15. Each year on April 15, World Art Day celebrations around the world aim at raising awareness of the diversity of artistic expressions and highlighting the contribution of artists to sustainable development.

World Art Day 2025 Date

World Art Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 15.

World Art Day 2025 Theme

The theme for World Art Day 2025 is "A Garden of Expression: Cultivating Community Through Art". This theme emphasises the power of art to foster connection and growth within communities.

World Art Day History

World Art Day was first celebrated in 2012 and was supported by all IAA national committees and 150 artists. According to historical records, a proposal was put forward at the 17th General Assembly of the International Association of Art in Guadalajara to declare April 15 as World Art Day.

This proposal was sponsored by Bedri Baykam of Turkey and co-signed by Rosa Maria Burillo Velasco of Mexico, Anne Pourny of France, Liu Dawei of China, Christos Symeonides of Cyprus, Anders Liden of Sweden, Kan Irie of Japan, Pavel Kral of Slovakia, Dev Chooramun of Mauritius, and Hilde Rognskog of Norway. The proposal was accepted unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

World Art Day Significance

World Art Day is an important global event that serves as a reminder that art can unite and connect people around the world even in the most difficult of circumstances. It highlights the fact that the power of art to bring people together, to inspire, heal and share, has become increasingly clear during recent conflicts and crises, including COVID-19. World Art Day aims to promote awareness of creative activity worldwide and highlight the importance of the arts in all aspects of human development.

