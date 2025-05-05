World Cartoonist Day 2025 is marked on May 5. Also known as National Cartoonist Day in the United States of America, this annual commemoration was first adopted by the National Cartoonists Society to commemorate the anniversary of the first publication of the popular comic strip, The Yellow Kid. The celebration has since spread from the United States to various other parts of the world. The occasion helps us to appreciate the important and hard role of a cartoonist in not only helping us share a laugh, but also being informed about the world's happenings in an engaging way. As we prepare to celebrate World Cartoonist Day, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate World Cartoonist Day and more. May 5, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

When is World Cartoonist Day 2025?

World Cartoonist Day 2025 will be marked on May 5. The celebration was first declared in the 1990s and is believed to have grown from the United States to various parts of the world. The date of May 5 was chosen to celebrate the first colored cartoon strip that was published of the mischievous cartoon character "The Yellow Kid" in the New York World newspaper on May 5, 1895.

Significance of World Cartoonist Day

The celebration of World Cartoonist Day is important in helping us raise awareness about having a viable career as a cartoonist, how it helps build the world, and to encourage more people to pursue this form of art. Cartoonists manage to bring the balance of adding a flavour of entertainment to everyday news and capture important messages in an easy-to-consume and engaging way. The impact of cartoons in a country is clearly visible across the world, and is a form of art that needs more recognition. This is the reason that World Cartoonist Day celebrations became a norm.

On the occasion of National Cartoonist Day or World Cartoonist Day, people are sure to celebrate their own favourite cartoonists who continue to take this art form forward and share insights into why they need to be promoted. It is also a key day to understand the challenges of cartoonists worldwide and how one can help them. We hope World Cartoonist Day 2025 helps you to do all that and much more to understand the world of cartoons and comic strips and what goes into making them. Happy World Cartoonist Day 2025!

