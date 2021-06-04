World Environment Day (or Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas in India) is celebrated on June 5 every year across the globe. The special day is observed to educate people about the importance of saving nature. To create awareness about the significance of nature and greenery, the United Nations (UN) has organised the biggest annual event, World Environment Day. In 1972, on the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the human environment, the United Nations Assembly established World Environment Day. Later, in 1974, World Environment Day was first celebrated in the US with the theme 'Only One Earth'. World Environment Day 2021 Messages: Greetings, HD Images and Wishes To Share On The Day That Aims To Make Earth a Better Place To Live.

After that, several host countries have been celebrating it to remind people about the importance of nature. This year, the theme for World Environment Day 2021 is 'Ecosystem Restoration. Pakistan will be the global host for the special day. People across the world will also witness the launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration on the same day. In 2020, the theme of World Environment Day was 'Celebrate Biodiversity'. However, this year the celebration will be different as people are mostly confined indoors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But people can still celebrate World Environment Day 2021 by sharing interesting quotes and wishes about nature to their loved ones.

Let’s Take a Look at Some of the Best World Environment Day 2021 Quotes and Wishes Here:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Give Our Coming Generations a Healthier and Happier Environment To Have a Beautiful Life. Best Wishes on World Environment Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: World Environment Day Will Keep Reminding Us of the Wrong We Did to Our Environment and the Right We Need To Do To Correct It All. Happy World Environment Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On World Environment Day, Let Us Join Hands To Bring a Positive Change To Make Planet Earth a Much Healthier, Greener and Happier Place To Live.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Save the Trees Our Ancestors Planted and Plant New Ones as a Gift to Our Coming Generations. This Is the Best Way To Have a Greener Environment

WhatsApp Message Reads: Make World Environment Day More Successful by Planting More Trees.

The main objective behind celebrating World Environment Day is to remind people that nature should not be taken for granted and to highlight the importance of the environment. Now, we hope that you will send any of these quotes and wishes to celebrate the special day with your loved ones.

