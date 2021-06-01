The world is a beautiful place ergo it's important to sustain this beauty for the long haul. The World Environment Day celebrated on June 5th is a reminder for humans not to take this planet for granted. It's the only planet in the universe - as far as we know - to sustain life. It's imperative to preserve our ecosystem for future generations. This day was first proposed by the United Nations in 1974, to raise awareness about the need to sustain our bio-diversity and protect them from further harm. Today we are at the precipice of rapid deterioration. Conserving and protecting our environment has become the need of the hour. On this WED, let's take a look at a few quotes and be inspired to do our bit in protecting the planet.

“We Are the First Generation To Feel the Effect of Climate Change and the Last Generation Who Can Do Something About It.”- Barack Obama

“What We Are Doing to the Forests of the World Is But a Mirror Reflection of What We Are Doing to Ourselves and to One Another.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“One of the First Conditions of Happiness Is That the Link Between Man and Nature Shall Not Be Broken.” —Leo Tolstoy

“Our Planet’s Alarm Is Going Off, and It Is Time To Wake Up and Take Action!” – Leonardo DiCaprio

“Conservation Is a State of Harmony Between Men and Land.” – Aldo Leopold

“Environment Is No One’s Property To Destroy; It’s Everyone’s Responsibility To Protect.” – Mohith Agadi

“Plans To Protect Air and Water, Wilderness and Wildlife Are in Fact Plans To Protect Man.” – Stewart Udall

This year the World Environment Day will be hosted in Pakistan centred around the theme of "Ecosystem Restoration". The United Nations have urged the earth's citizens government, businesses to restore the earth's ecosystems and sustain our relationship with nature.

