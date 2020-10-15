World Food Day 2020 is on October 16. The day is celebrated every year around the world in honour of the date of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in 1945. World Food Day is observed widely by many other organisations as well as concerned with food security, including the World Food Programme and the International Fund for Agricultural Development. Every year, FAO designates a theme to the day. This year too, keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, a theme is decided to observe the day. What is the theme of World Food Day 2020? In this article, we will cover all that including World Food Day 2020, date and significance to observe FAO’s foundation day by raising awareness on the issues surrounding poverty and hunger.

World Food Day 2020 Date and Theme

World Food Day is observed to mark the day when the UN founded FAO in 1945. The date was October 16, and ever since then, to honour FAO’s foundation, World Food Day is celebrated. It was since 1981; World Food Day has adopted a different theme each year to highlight areas needed for action and provide a common focus. Keeping the COVID-19 global health crisis in mind, the theme for World Food Day 2020 is ‘Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together.’

World Food Day: History and Significance

UN’s FAO established World Food Day at their 20th General Conference in 1979. The date commemorates the anniversary of FAO founding. The Hungarian Delegation, led by the former Hungarian Minister of Agriculture and Food, Dr Pál Romány, played an active role at the 20th session of the FAO Conference and suggested the idea of celebrating the WFD worldwide. It has since been observed every year in more than 150 countries, raising awareness of the issues behind poverty and hunger.

Food is the essence of life. However, not everyone has access to it. World hunger is a complex issue, and some experts believe that it can be solved by following a sustainable way. Preserving access to safe and nutritious food is and will continue to be an essential part, particularly for underprivileged and vulnerable communities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).