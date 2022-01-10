World Hindi Day (Vishwa Hindi Diwas) is observed every year on January 10. The ultimate aim of this day is to celebrate the greatness of the Hindi language. The celebrations of World Hindi Day were started by former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on January 10, 2006. Since then, every year on January 10, World Hindi Day is celebrated. On this day, people send messages to each other saying Happy Hindi Diwas or Happy World Hindi Day. We at LatestLY, have curated a collection of WhatsApp status, Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to one and all celebrating this day. World Hindi Day 2022: Know Date, Significance and Difference Between World Hindi Day and Hindi Diwas.

The first World Hindi Conference was organised in Nagpur on January 10, 1975 and it saw the participation of 122 representatives from 30 countries. The aim of this conference was to promote the Hindi language worldwide. Promoting the Hindi language on a global stage here are messages that you can send through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to all your loved ones on this day. Do You Know the Hindi Language Does Not Have Any Articles? Learn 12 Interesting Hindi Language Facts.

World Hindi Day (File Image)

World Hindi Day (File Image)

World Hindi Day (File Image)

World Hindi Day (File Image)

World Hindi Day (File Image)

World Hindi Day (File Image)

The provision of Hindi as an official language of the union has been mentioned in Article 120, Article 210 and Article 343, 344, and from 348 to 351. The first World Hindi Day was observed on January 10, 1975, by then prime minister Indira Gandhi. Since then, the World Hindi conference has been organised in different countries like India, Mauritius, the United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, United States. Here are WhatsApp stickers, Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook status and SMS that you can send to all your near and dear ones. Wishing everyone a Happy World Hindi Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2022 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).