Facts About Hindi Language: Hindi is one of the most common languages spoken around the world. Majorly spoken in India, the Hindi language is not only confined to Indian borders. To celebrate the language, the global community comes together to observe World Hindi Day annually. The occasion of World Hindi Day takes place on January 10. There are several interesting facts that one really doesn't know about Hindi.

We all speak the language day in, and day out, but we are sure that these intriguing facts about the Hindi language will leave you bemused as well. On World Hindi Day 2021, we at LatestLY bring you some of the most exciting and popular facts about Hindi to celebrate one of the world's most spoken languages.

1. It is a little-known fact that the Hindi language doesn't have any 'articles' such as 'a', 'an', and 'the'.

2. Every noun in the Hindi language has its own gender, be it masculine or feminine. Hence, it is easier to learn than most of the other languages.

3. Another notable fact about the Hindi language is that every letter and/or alphabet has its unique sound. Not just that, they are written in the form as they are pronounced. It helps people grasp Hindi faster.

4. Talking about statistics, the Hindi language is spoken by over 366 million people around the world.

5. In India, over 18 crore people have the Hindi language as their mother tongue. Over 30 crore people use Hindi as their second language.

6. The Hindi language is also the fourth most-spoken language in the world. The first three languages are Mandarin, Spanish, and English.

7. The Hindi language is not only spoken in India, but globally. Apart from India, the language of Hindi is spoken in Pakistan, U.K., New Zealand, Germany, USA, Bangladesh, Guyana, Uganda, Sri Lanka, UAE, Trinidad, Suriname, South Africa, Nepal, and Mauritius.

8. There are several Hindi words which are used in the English language as is. A look at Hindi's loanwords to the English lexicon: Avatar, Bandanna, Cheetah, Chutney, Dungaree, Guru, Khaki, Maharaja, Mantra, Nirvana, Pajamas, Roti, Thug, Veranda, Yoga, etc.

9. Not just that, the Hindi language has more letters than the English language. Hindi uses the Devanagari script, which contains 11 vowels, and 33 consonants, which is much more than 26 alphabets in English.

10. There are no mirror alphabets or letters in the Hindi language like in the English language. E.g.' b and d', or 'w and m'.

11. It is a little-known fact that the first written record of Hindi happens to be "Vikramorvashiyam in Apabhramsa." It was a romantic play written in 400 A.D. by Kalidasa.

12. To celebrate and cherish the Hindi language, India celebrates the Hindi Diwas, or Hindi Day, on September, every year.

Mahatma Gandhi was one of the top leaders who vocalised his support for the Hindi language as a uniting language amongst Indians during India's struggle for independence. A lot has happened since then and now. Hindi is now one of the two, along with English, official languages of India. In 9 states, and 3 Union Territories, it is also the official language.

Well, one can say a lot about Hindi, which is considered to be one of the oldest languages in the world. We at LatestLY wish you all a very 'Happy World Hindi Day 2021'. Do share this piece of information about World Hindi Day with your loved ones and enlighten them about this language.

