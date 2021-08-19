World Humanitarian Day is an international day observed to recognise humanitarian personnel and those who have lost their lives working for humanitarian causes. It is celebrated on August 19 every year and is designated by the United Nations General Assembly as a part of a Swedish sponsored GA resolution on the strengthening of the coordination of Emergency Assistance of the United Nations. It marks the day on which the then Special Representative of the Secretary-General to Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello and 21 of his colleagues were killed in the bombing of the UN Headquarters in Baghdad. As we observe World Humanitarian Day 2021, we bring to you quotes to celebrate the day. World Humanitarian Day 2021: Date, Theme, History and Significance of the International Day.

World Humanitarian Day 2021 comes at a time when the world is not just fighting Covid 19 pandemic but countries like Israel, Palestine and Afghanistan are also going through serious Humanitarian crises. In the twelfth year of observance, the UN will highlight the immediate human cost of the climate crisis by pressuring world leaders to take meaningful actions for the world's most vulnerable people. Here are some quotes to create awareness of the observance. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Sonu Sood, Celebrities Who Are Popular For Humanitarian Work!

"There is no joy equal to that of being able to work for all humanity and doing what you're doing well" - Buckminster Fuller

"You must not lose faith in Humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty" - Sergie Lavrov

"If you can't feed a hundred people, feed just one" - Mother Teresa

"Humanitarian issue must bring together all people who act in good faith trying to alleviate the suffering of people in dire need especially women, children and the elderly" - Dr. Albert Schwitzer.

"Don't look for big things, just do small things with great love,...The smaller the thing, the greater must be our love" - Mahatma Gandhi

In the week of World Humanitarian Day 2021, the UN will stage a global race challenge like no other to get the world racing against the climate crisis clock. Observing the World Humanitarian day 2021, you can thank and share real-life stories of such people you know by using the hashtag #RealLifeHeroes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 07:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).