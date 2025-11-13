World Kindness Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the world on November 13 with an aim to promote the importance of being kind to one another, to oneself, and to the world. It is a global observance that encourages individuals, communities, and organizations to come together and make kindness a core part of their daily routine. The day was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of nations' kindness NGOs. This year, World Kindness Day 2025 falls on Thursday, November 13. The main aim of this global event is to highlight good deeds in communities and remind everyone that compassion has the power to bridge differences, heal divisions, and create a more harmonious world.

World Kindness Day is observed in many countries, including Canada, Australia, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, Italy, and India. Singapore observed the day for the first time in 2009. Every year, the day is marked with a unique theme; however, the theme for World Kindness Day 2025 has not been announced yet. Each year may have different themes; the central message remains constant to be kind. World Kindness Day Quotes and HD Images: Thoughtful Sayings, Messages, Greetings and Wallpapers To Promote Kindness and Compassion.

World Kindness Day 2025 Date

World Kindness Day 2025 falls on Thursday, November 13.

World Kindness Day History

In 2010, the New South Wales Federation Parents and Citizens Association, at the request of Michael Lloyd-White, wrote to the Minister of the NSW Department of Education to place World Kindness Day on the NSW School Calendar. In 2012, at the request of the Chairman of World Kindness Australia, World Kindness Day was placed on the Federal School Calendar and then the Minister of School Education, Early Childhood, and Youth.

As per historical records, the Hon Peter Garrett provided a Declaration of Support for World Kindness Australia and placed World Kindness Day on the National School Calendar for over 9000 schools. World Kindness Day Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Quotes, Messages and Sayings as Part of the World Kindness Movement.

World Kindness Day Significance

World Kindness Day holds great significance as the day encourages individuals and communities to practice kindness in their daily lives. It serves as a reminder of the power of compassion and empathy in building a more inclusive and understanding world by promoting simple acts of kindness. World Kindness Day is to highlight good deeds in the community, focusing on the positive power and the common thread of kindness.

People celebrate the day by performing simple acts like complimenting someone or offering help, organising charity events, or community outreach programs. It’s a reminder that small gestures of kindness can make a big difference in building a more caring and peaceful world.

