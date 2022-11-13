There’s a special day devoted to the positive potential of small and large acts of kindness, and that day is celebrated by the world as World Kindness Day on November 13. The purpose of this day, which is part of the World Kindness Movement, is “to highlight good deeds in the community focusing on the positive power and the common thread of kindness which binds us.” This observance has received plenty of global attention and motivates us to be kind in every way to everyone around us. To join in the celebrations, people on social media start sharing messages and quotes about kindness to encourage everyone to be a bit kinder in a society that needs it. Share these World Kindness Day 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online as quotes, messages and sayings with everyone you know. World Kindness Day 2022 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Focuses on the Power of Kindness.

World Kindness Day 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

Happy World Kindness Day 2022 Images (File Image)

Image Reads: Be Kind, for Everyone You Meet Is Fighting a Harder Battle. ― Plato

World Kindness Day 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: A Single Act of Kindness Throws Out Roots in All Directions, and the Roots Spring Up and Make New Trees. – Amelia Earhart

World Kindness Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: Sometimes It Takes Only One Act of Kindness and Caring To Change a Person’s Life. – Jackie Chan

World Kindness Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: Three Things in Human Life Are Important: The First Is To Be Kind; the Second Is To Be Kind, and the Third Is To Be Kind. – Henry James

Happy World Kindness Day 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: Be Kind Whenever Possible; It’s Always Possible. – The Dalai Lama

